SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District taught kids why they might not always see animals when they go to the park. 

Families were invited to Johnny Appleseed's "Stories in the Woods" program at Kendrick Woods. The naturalist read a collection of poems about camouflaged animals, then the group took a hike where they spotted different colored pipe cleaners to demonstrate examples of good and poor camouflage in a natural setting. There was also a variety of animal skins, feathers, and a turtle shell that kids could feel and see the animals' colors close up.

