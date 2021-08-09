A hot and rather active weather pattern is in store this week with waves of scattered storms. Strong to severe storms will be possible at times. An end to this pattern is showing up by next weekend.
Our Monday is starting off muggy with dry skies. Much of the morning should remain quiet, then scattered storms will develop this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans.
The data indicates the scattered storm chance will fade away this evening with generally dry conditions through the late evening.
A storm complex is forecast to develop near Chicago by this evening, then race south and east in a weakening fashion overnight into Tuesday morning. This will bring us a scattered storm chance after midnight into Tuesday morning. The severe threat is low, with a marginal risk only clipping our far western counties.
Any lingering showers should push out Tuesday morning, giving way to hazy sun and hot conditions. An isolated storm could pop-up during the afternoon, but there will be a lot of dry time. Highs will warm near 90°, but it will feel like 100° areawide during the afternoon.
Tuesday night brings a greater threat for severe storms to our area. A slight severe risk has already been issued for the entire area. The main threat will be damaging wind.
We continue to have periodic storm chances until a cold front finally clears the area late Friday. There will be plenty of dry and sunny windows each day, so don't expect any washouts.
The other headline is the heat. It appears Tuesday through Thursday will have highs ranging from the upper 80s to around 90° The heat index is forecast to reach around 100°. Try to work in any strenuous outdoor activities during the early morning or late evening.