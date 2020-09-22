LIMA, Ohio - The beautiful weather rolls on as we usher in the official start of autumn today. Sunshine and a warm-up is on tap through the rest of the week. Eventually, a big pattern shake-up is showing up next week.
Fall "officially" begins at 9:30AM EDT, the point where the sun's direct rays are over the equator. We find roughly equal day and night right now, but moving forward our nights become longer than daytime as the sun's direct rays shift to the southern hemisphere.
Our skies will become hazier through the day as some of that wildfire smoke is lifted into the upper layers of the atmosphere. It should still stay thin enough for plenty of sunshine to make it through. Temperatures will warm nicely into the middle 70s.
Not quite as chilly tonight as lows only drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Another beautiful day Wednesday with some thin, wispy clouds. It will be comfortably warm with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
We should reach or exceed 80° by the end of the week and start of the weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue through Saturday. A front on Sunday will bring a threat for a passing shower or thunderstorm. It does not look overly impressive right now.
Medium to long-range weather guidance is suggesting a significant dip in temperatures next week. Particularly mid to late next week, where some guidance suggests we could struggle to get out of the 50s for highs. We will also have a few shots of rain. Bottom-line, we need to take advantage of the warm, dry weather this week!