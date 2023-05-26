SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Two people were transported, with one in critical condition, after a two-vehicle accident in Lima.
Police were sent to Shawnee Road in front of The Union Bank, where a pickup truck and van collided with one another. Both drivers were transported from the scene, and the driver of the van was said to be in serious condition. The condition of the pickup truck driver is unknown at this time. According to scanner traffic, a unit had to free a driver who was entrapped in their vehicle. Lima and Shawnee Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.