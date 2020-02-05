U.S. Freshwater Boaters Alliance announces disbandment.jpg

The officer's board of the U.S. Freshwater Boaters Alliance announced on Wednesday that the organization has disbanded.

The reason for the organization coming to an end is a lack of participation. According to a press release sent out by the officer's board, back in 2014, the USFBA was formed to promote boating safety in Ohio. Members supported lake events like firework shows and held safety classes for individuals and organizations alike.

Officers also appeared at the state legislature in Columbus to support legislation that would help the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with lake clean up throughout the state.

 

