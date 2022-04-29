The United Way of Greater Lima held their annual awards breakfast and disclosed the funding numbers for 2021.
With the help of nearly 5,000 individual donors, nearly 500 volunteers, 120 corporate partners and 33 partner agencies, the United Way met and exceeded their funding goal for the year. Awards were presented to recognize those who made this challenge a reality. Betsy Winget was presented the Paul Woehlke Award for her excellent service to the organization. Her work is attributed to raising over 200,000 dollars of the campaign fund.
"We are really excited this year because we have not had this high of a campaign since 2018, so I think thinking out of the box, trying different ways to raise money, and the team that I have at United Way we've all been great. We are really excited to announce it. I wouldn't even tell our board what the total was because we are going to flash it today," says Erin Hardesty, President/CEO of United Way Greater Lima.
A grand total of 1.6 million dollars was raised for the 2021 United Way campaign.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!