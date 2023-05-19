LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Unity Elementary wrapped up another successful Relay for Life.
This is the 14th year that the school has held the event to help strike out cancer. To celebrate, the students participated in a day of fun and activities, like running an obstacle course, hanging out with therapy dogs, or getting a workout with some cardio drumming. This year for Relay for Life, the students brought in $1,700 through various fundraisers.
"So, we did penny wars with buckets. We sold shirts, these shirts, and popsicles," said Darion Shurelds, Unity 4th grader.
"I like it because you can support a lot of people around the world and people that have problems and have had problems throughout their life and you can really help them with the money that you put up," adds Jamil Johnson, Unity 4th grader.
"We definitely want them to come out here and have fun and learn about some of the healthy activities that they can continue over the summer. Healthy nutrition and healthy exercise, but more importantly thinking about others," says Sarah Zeller, Unity school social worker. "Thinking about it, when we are going through something tough, there are other people going through tougher times. We want to think about them and help them to ease that burden in anyway that we can."
Over the past 14 years, Unity students have raised around $20,000 during their Relays.