LIMA, Ohio - "Indian Summer" weather is in full force across west-central Ohio. Temperatures on Wednesday exceeded expectations, reaching 70-74° over the area. We are starting our Thursday with the 50s! Slight changes will be noted today, mainly in terms of sky cover. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with some sun "filtering through" during the day. This will keep numbers down slightly, but still between 65-68°. Keep in mind our normal high is 55°.
Clouds will quickly clear out overnight, allowing for slightly cooler lows in the middle to upper 40s...still very mild for a November night!
Friday will be spectacular! Wall to wall sunshine with highs reaching 70°. Our winds will also come down compared to the past several days, only at 5-10 mph.
Expect 70s this weekend with sunny skies. Outdoor activities should be a must-have on your to-do list!
The 70s continue through Tuesday, then big changes. A cold front will bring shower and storm chances by Tuesday night. Note highs return to the 50s by next Wednesday and beyond. That said, that is near normal and long-range models suggest we may still skew warmer than average through late month! The very same week last year brought 3-5" of snow on Veteran's Day and lows in the single digits!