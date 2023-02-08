LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are finding it difficult to find employment or a place to live due to a conviction on your record, you may want to attend an upcoming clinic.
In an effort to improve the quality of life for eligible individuals that have a criminal record, the City of Lima is teaming up with local agencies to provide a "sealing of records and expungement clinic". The J Williamson Law Firm is heading it up and encourages individuals looking to have their record cleared to apply for the clinic to see if they qualify.
"We will look at it and go through our list of non-qualified convictions and let you know. Even if you don't think you meet the time frames we're letting people know, hey you have one more year to go before you can apply but we're giving next steps," explained Jamesha Williamson, attorney.
The clinic is free and you must pre-register by March 16th to see if you qualify. You will then be contacted if you do qualify to attend. Contact Williamson at the information on your screen.