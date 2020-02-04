Latest Coverage: Detectives continue to investigate Levels Lounge shooting, say it was not random act
Media release from Lima Police Department: 2/4/2020 2:10 pm
On Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at approximately 2:04 am, officers from the Lima Police Department responded to 122 E North St, Levels Lounge in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims inside the establishment. The two victims located inside were Terell McGraw (28 years old of Lima) and Devontae Upshaw (24 years old of Lima). A third victim, Timothy White (25 years of Lima) was located on the sidewalk between two businesses. All three victims were deceased.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Dept at 419 227-4444, Det Sgt Jason Garlock 419 221-5291, Det Sean Neidemire 419 221-5295 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers 419 229-7867.
