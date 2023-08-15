LIMA, OH (WLIO) - You may have seen a social media picture and post about mail with Lima addresses found in a dumpster.
We contacted the United State Post Office, and their inspector general office says that special agents from Cleveland have responded and verified the security of the mail. They also will be conducting an investigation into the facts of the situation, but could not comment further. They consider this situation a serious matter and add that the allegation is merely an accusation, and all people are presumed innocent unless presumed found guilty in a court of law. Citizens who suspect allegations of delay, destruction, or theft of U.S. mail by any postal employee can report it to the inspector general's office.
August 15, 2023 Email Response from the U.S. Post Office to Your Hometown Stations: When the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) received this information, Special Agents out of our Cleveland, OH office responded and verified the security of the mail. The Special Agents will be conducting an investigation, to determine the factual circumstances, which is ongoing. As a matter of standard USPS OIG protocol, we do not confirm or refute information related to ongoing investigations, except in matters where details of the investigation become a matter of public record.
The USPS OIG considers the aforementioned allegations to be a very serious matter. When these types of allegations are made, USPS OIG Special Agents vigorously investigate these matters, as we did in this instance. It is important to note that an allegation is merely an accusation. All persons are presumed innocent unless otherwise adjudicated by a court of law.
The U.S. Postal Service employs more than 625,157 employees and is the largest civilian federal workforce in the country. This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior.
As an independent federal agency, the Postal Service provides delivery service that visits every address in the nation. The Postal Service delivers more than 128.9 billion pieces of mail yearly to 163 million delivery points and operates 31,247 Postal Service managed retail offices. America’s postal system is one of the government’s most trusted entities.
I can provide the following information related to how citizens who suspect allegations of delay, destruction, or theft of any U.S. Mail by any Postal Service employee may report this to our office. The fastest way is to go to our website and do a Hotline Complaint, the link is below: