VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A few streets in downtown Van Wert were closed on Saturday for a block party to show locals and visitors what the city has to offer.
The Van Wert Block Party had food trucks, vendors, bouncy houses, and face painting for the kids, and a cornhole tournament. Later in the evening, there was live music, a class car cruise down Main Street, and the popular "Duck Egg Drop," where ping pong balls with ticket numbers are dropped into the creek, and the owner of the ball picked up first wins $1,000 dollars.
The block party is great fun for the locals and gives downtown Van Wert a stage to showcase what makes it a great place to come shop and have fun.
"We have so many unique things to offer in downtown Van Wert and sometimes people just haven't been through and haven't had a chance to come down and see what we're all about. It's events like this that we hope draw people in and we hope that it benefits downtown businesses as well," explained Joe Dray, the executive director of Main Street Van Wert.
This was the second year for the Van Wert Block Party has been held.