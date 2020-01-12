The Van Wert County Foundation is in the planning stages of a multi-million dollar project in downtown Van Wert looking to transform downtown buildings into multi-purpose properties where people can shop, dine, and live.
The idea behind the project began just a year ago with the Van Wert County Foundation's goal to create something that would revitalize downtown and attract more people and businesses to the area.
Over the past couple of months the foundation has been working with their consultant Pago USA to figure out the right direction for the project.
“We’ve had some deep conversations about how do we go beyond just making grants and making some scholarships and how do we impact the quality of life for our community,” said Seth Baker, the Van Wert County Foundation director.
They have already acquired 30 buildings with structural issues downtown and they plan to turn them into new restaurants, gathering spaces, retail businesses, and upper floor residential spaces that overlook the downtown area.
“We know that residential density drives foot traffic and drives retail and restaurant spaces,” said Baker. “So our goal is to have a good mix of retail and residential and commercial spaces as well.”
The foundation looks to not only attract people from the city to the downtown area, but also attract those who have left.
“Can we create a vibrant place where they want to come back,” said Baker. “We can’t do anything about the weather here in Northwest Ohio, but we can certainly make sure that we’re operating with all bells and whistles and making it a place where people want to be. “
The project is still in the early development stages so there's still work to be done. Construction isn't expected to begin until 15 months from now.