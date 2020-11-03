Voters in Van Wert, also being asked to decide on funding for the Brumback Library. The tax levy is a renewal for point five mills, will fund library operations for a period of five years. Voters in Van Wert approved the funding.
Van Wert County voters included in a funding measure for the Vantage Career Center. The center seeking a renewal of a point seven mills levy, for permanent improvements for five years. The measure includes Putnam and Mercer counties. Voters have approved the tax renewal.