The Vintage Chevrolet Club of America is hosting its 3rd annual public car show.
This weekend at the Lima Auto Mall, the club's Western Buckeye Region is inviting all makes and models of trucks, cars, and motorcycles are welcome to compete. In addition, the Chevrolet Club's members will be hosting their own competition open to all spectators. There will be plenty of activities for kids, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, delicious food trucks, and a DJ to keep the party going.
"So, we've got a lot of other awards basically for ours, but most of the awards are for the people coming in that aren't members of our show. So, we'll do participant judging for the people bringing in their cars and we'll award the top 25 cars. Also, there are some special awards on top of that. It's pretty exciting, it's a pretty neat show," said Dan Groman, show director & member of the Chevrolet Club of America.
There is a $10 registration fee, and dash plaques will go to the first 200 people registered.