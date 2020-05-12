Adkins, Eden

School: Bath High School
Future plans: Eden plans to attend Kettering Medical College to study Radiology.
Accomplishments: Eden was a member of the National Honor Society. She also earned Honorable Mention her Senior Year of Volleyball.
Extracurriculars: Eden was an active member of the Paw Print News cast, a three year varsity volleyball player for the Wildkittens and volunteered at St. Rita's two summers during High School.
Favorite quote: "Enjoy the best things in life cuz you ain't gonna get to live it twice"- Mac Miller
Favorite memory: When the whole volleyball team got food poisoning before a game in Defiance...we still played through it!
Advice to future generations: Always put 100% into everything you do no matter how hard it gets.
Parents' names: Eric & Amber Adkins