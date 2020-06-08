School: Wapakoneta HIgh School
Future plans: Defiance College- Pre -Med/Nursing
Accomplishments: Scholarships / Awards Stephen & Marie Bily Scholarship Merle & Opal Miller Scholarship Wapakoneta Community Fund Scholarship Dances with TDC - 6 years competitiom dance
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading in High School 4 years 3 Years Letter in Cheerleading "Varsity Cheerleader" Wapakoneta Redskin Softball - 2 Years Volunteer Election Board - 3 Years Volunteer @ Summer Moon Festival 4 Years
Favorite quote: "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart forever. "
Favorite memory: Cheering on Friday nights under the Lights at Redskin Football Games.
Advice to future generations: Don't let Drama ruin your school experiences. Be as nice as you can to everyone.
Parents' names: Don & Karen Bailey