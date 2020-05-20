School: Shawnee and Apollo
Future plans: She is attending Eastern Gateway Community College, majoring in Business Finance.
Accomplishments: The Allen Economic Development Group Scholarship
Extracurriculars: She was on the Shawnee Tennis team for four years.
Favorite quote: There's so many reasons to be happy, live life to the fullest!
Favorite memory: Going to state competition for Business Professionals Of America through her Apollo class.
Advice to future generations: Never take anything for granted. Even through the tuff times,try your best!
Parents' names: Steve and Heather Baker