School: Shawnee and Apollo

Future plans: She is attending Eastern Gateway Community College, majoring in Business Finance.

Accomplishments: The Allen Economic Development Group Scholarship

Extracurriculars: She was on the Shawnee Tennis team for four years.

Favorite quote: There's so many reasons to be happy, live life to the fullest!

Favorite memory: Going to state competition for Business Professionals Of America through her Apollo class.

Advice to future generations: Never take anything for granted. Even through the tuff times,try your best!

Parents' names: Steve and Heather Baker