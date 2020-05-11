School: Perry
Future plans: She is attending uno we’re she will be playing basketball and majoring in sports management
Accomplishments: She was a 4 year letterman in basketball and volleyball and would have been in track but due to no session she will be a three year letter she was first team all conference in basketball she also made her 1000 points her senior year in basketball
Extracurriculars: She played basketball Volleyball and ran track she played softball on and off
Favorite memory: Her favorite memory would defiantly have been when she made her 1000 points in basketball
Parents' names: Lisa cornelius