School: Shawnee High school
Future plans: Attend The University of Dayton and start the Discover Science program.
Accomplishments: 4 year academic excellence award. She is a member of the National Honor society and will graduate with honors. Served as a member of the student government for her high school career.
Extracurriculars: Participated in dance for 15 years, 14 of them competitively. 2 years of competitive cheer and school cheer since 7th grade. Harley was a 2 year varsity football cheerleader and a 3 year varsity basketball cheerleader.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was cheering at the Shawnee vs. Lima senior basketball game during my senior year, it was a very exciting experience.
Parents' names: Amanda and Aaron Beaulieu-Smith