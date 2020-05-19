School: Shawnee High School
Future plans: University of Findlay- College of Pharmacy
Accomplishments: Four-year Scholar Award, Honors Diploma, Presidents Award, Citizenship Award, Gold Key Award-2020 Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Scholastic Art and Writing Awards
Extracurriculars: Color Guard, Health Care Careers Club, Octagon Club, Spanish Club, Student Government, TEAMS, Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center Volunteen
Favorite quote: I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You're doing things you've never done before, and more importantly, you're Doing Something. Neil Gaiman
Favorite memory: Football Friday Nights
Advice to future generations: Don't procrastinate. Use time management. Don't panic and TRY YOUR BEST!
Parents' names: Tim and Jodi Bockey