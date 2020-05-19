School: Shawnee High School

Future plans: University of Findlay- College of Pharmacy

Accomplishments: Four-year Scholar Award, Honors Diploma, Presidents Award, Citizenship Award, Gold Key Award-2020 Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

Extracurriculars: Color Guard, Health Care Careers Club, Octagon Club, Spanish Club, Student Government, TEAMS, Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center Volunteen

Favorite quote: I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You're doing things you've never done before, and more importantly, you're Doing Something. Neil Gaiman

Favorite memory: Football Friday Nights

Advice to future generations: Don't procrastinate. Use time management. Don't panic and TRY YOUR BEST!

Parents' names: Tim and Jodi Bockey