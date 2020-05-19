School: Allen East and Apollo Career Center
Future plans: I am going into the Army to be a General Radiologist.
Accomplishments: I have gotten my academic letter for 3 years in a row. I have a varsity letterin football and2 in wrestling
Extracurriculars: Allen East Gatekeepers, French club, Allen East wrestling youth program. Apollo Career Center Gatekeepers. 4-H
Favorite quote: "We learn not for school but for life" -Jody Benda SES lab teacher at Apollo Career Center
Favorite memory: Spending time with my friends in our lab at the end of our senior year and watching a movie.
Advice to future generations: Always shoot for the stars, It will take you somewhere in life.
Parents' names: Jeremy Boday and Mindy Boday