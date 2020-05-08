School: Apollo Career Center - Bath High School

Future plans: Cory plans on going into the work force once he is graduated.

Accomplishments: N/a

Extracurriculars: He played football and was part of track and field throwing.

Favorite quote: You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice.

Favorite memory: Watching my football team win their first game of the year during the fall. Even though I wasn't out there I was still so proud and glad to be a part of the team.

Advice to future generations: Try your best and don't quit.

Parents' names: Mike and Vicki Bowers