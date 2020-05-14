Boyed, Kayleigh

School: Spencerville High School/ Apollo Career Center
Future plans: She plans on attending Wright State University Lake Campus and major in Middle-Childhood Education.
Accomplishments: Kayleigh is an honor roll student with a 3.9 GPA. Kayleigh has attended Apollo's Early Childhood Education program.
Extracurriculars: Kayleigh has been an active competitive dancer most of her life. She hopes to continue dancing and working with and inspiring young dancers. She's been a member of Spencerville High School's flag corp/ marching band, choir, and musical performances.
Favorite quote: "When given the choice between being right and being kind, choose kind. " Dr. Wayne Dyer
Favorite memory: When I was a freshman, I was performing my tap solo at a national dance competition. About 20 seconds into my song, the music cut. I just kept on dancing, tapping, and counting and finished my routine with no music. When I was finished, the whole audience gave me a standing ovation. I ended up placing in the top five and earned a judge's choice award for "The Show Must Go On"!
Advice to future generations: Have courage and be kind.
Parents' names: Steve and Michelle Boyed