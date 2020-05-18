School: Waynesfield-Goshen Local Schools
Future plans: I will attend Bowling Green State University to major in Journalism with a specialization in Public Relations and minor in Marketing.
Accomplishments: BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship VFW Auxiliary Post NO. 8445 Scholarship Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Local Scholarship First Place Ohio Electric Cooperative State Level Competition Scholarship Celina Insurance Scholarship Auglaize County Farm Bureau Scholarship Muchinippi Board of Directors Scholarship White Memorial Library Scholarship Waynesfield-Goshen Music Boosters Scholarship Superior Honor Roll Salutatorian
Extracurriculars: Volunteer Teacher’s Aide in the Waynesfield-Goshen MakerDen Marching Band Pep Band Student Council Class President Class Secretary National Honor Society President Solo and Ensemble Participant Lima Area Youth Orchestra Principal Piccolo 2019 Vice President of Tigers Against Depression and Suicide Scholastic Book Fair Volunteer
Favorite quote: Girls with dreams become women with vision.
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories is working in the MakerDen as a teacher's aide with kindergarten through fifth grades.
Advice to future generations: Make the most of opportunities that present themselves.
Parents' names: Jerry and Amy Bennett-Brinkman