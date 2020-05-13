Brown, Peyton

School: Spencerville High School
Future plans: Attend Wright State University Lake Campus in Celina to major in Mechanical Engineering. Continue working at Menards while attending college.
Accomplishments: $10,000 scholarship to WSU-Lake Campus Member of National Honor Society Gold Scholar Athlete in Winter Basketball 2019-2020 Honorable Mention in Soccer Fall 2019
Extracurriculars: Soccer, basketball, yearbook staff, NHS, Guys with Ties Mentor, active at Hartford Independent Baptist Church in Spencerville
Favorite quote: Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard. -Kevin Durant
Favorite memory: Winning the first sectional boys soccer game in the history of Spencerville and doing so in OT!
Parents' names: Neil & Shelly Brown