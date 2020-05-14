School: Fort Jennings/ Vantage Career Center Cosmetology
Future plans: Work Full-time at Studio 320 Salon in Delphos.
Extracurriculars: 10 year member of Fort Jennings Showmen 4-H club, Member of the Junior Fair Board at Putnam County Fair, Junior leadership,Member if 2019 Junior fair King and Queen Court.Played Basketball, Mass server at St. Joseph church Fort Jennings.
Favorite quote: In a world full of Roses be a sunflower 🌻🌻🌻
Favorite memory: Being part of the Junior Fair King and Queen Court 2019. And all my fun times I have had at the Putnam county Fair showing Market Goats.
Advice to future generations: Always look at the bright side of things , do your best, have fun,and be the positive in a negative situation!
Parents' names: Darrin and Sarah Burgei,and Mark and Emma Crawford