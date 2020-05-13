School: Shawnee High School
Future plans: He will be attending The Ohio State University in the fall. He will me majoring in Neuroscience and Pre-med.
Accomplishments: -On the honor roll every quarter of high school -3 time participant in the state swim meet -Swim team captain -Cross country team captain -Went to regionals as the 6th runner in cross country -Graduated with honors -Recipient of Coaches Award in both cross country and swim -Recipient of Presidents Educational Excellence award -4 year recipient of Shawnee’s education excellence award
Extracurriculars: -Member of National honor society -3 year member of student government -3 year member/officer of Spanish club -Shawnee swim team(4 years) -Shawnee cross country(4 years) -Member of Allen Lima Leadership class of 2019 -Volunteered at St. Rita’s for 4 years for 170 hours
Favorite quote: “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths” -Walt Disney
Favorite memory: After 14 years of swim and rigorously preparing for swim state the whole season my 200 free relay placed 5th in division two and received a medal. Standing up on the medal stand and being able to see all off my hard work and dedication come to this great accomplishment made me very proud of myself.
Advice to future generations: To always stay present in the moment and never take anything for granted because you can’t ever change the past and you want to make sure you’ve made the best memories possible to look back on.
Parents' names: Tracey and Joel Mengerink