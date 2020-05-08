School: Indian Lake High School/Ohio Hi Point Career Center
Future plans: Mathew was in the Multimedia Marketing program at Ohio Hi Point Career Center. He is researching local career options. He is also researching a possible enlistment in the Army, with a focus on technology.
Extracurriculars: Mathew played football for Indian Lake High School his Junior and Senior Years. He is also on the ILCC/The Lighthouse Worship Team as the technology support on Sunday mornings. Mathew was heavily involved in Ignite Youth Group at the Indian Lake Community Church.
Favorite quote: "I like criticism. It makes you strong." LeBron James
Favorite memory: Favorite high school memory was when Mathew helped with the video production of a movie for his Marketing Lab class. He truly enjoys being behind the lens and making "the magic happen".
Advice to future generations: Mathew encourages future generations to enjoy the little things.
Parents' names: Jon & Nicole Daniels