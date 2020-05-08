School: Bath high school

Future plans: Attending Ohio university for musical theatre

Accomplishments: 4 year varsity letter winner for basketball and football cheer

Extracurriculars: Basketball football cheer, yearbook, choir, pawprint, interact club, student council

Favorite quote: " You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated." - ...

Favorite memory: When I was sick my whole musical for 3 days but still performed every night

Advice to future generations: Never take the years of school you have for granted.

Parents' names: Jim and Kristi Davis