School: Allen East High School
Future plans: Attend Bowling Green University for Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing
Accomplishments: ACE award through Lima Exchange Club, Most Improved Soccer, Honor Roll, Freshman. Homecoming Attendant , cancer survivor
Extracurriculars: 3 year Letterman in Soccer, 4 year Letterman in Basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 2 year Track and Field, 1 year Football, BPA, Alger Jr. Farmers 4H Club
Favorite quote: From Life Is Good line. “Life isn’t easy, life isn’t perfect, but Life is Good!”
Favorite memory: Soccer game against Spencerville as we won and left us against Bluffton for conference. We did lost to Bluffton but what a year for us as well!
Advice to future generations: Enjoy the present moment as you never know when things can change!
Parents' names: Melissa Bartlett and Rick Dotson