Fosnaugh, Hannah

School: Elida High School
Future plans: Hannah plans to attend the University of Toledo this fall to majoring in Cellular and Molecular Biology where she will become either a Genetic Counselor or a Geneticist.
Accomplishments: Member of National Honors Society Trustee Scholarship and Rocket Assistance Award at the University of Toledo 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year Honor-E award at Elida High School Earned a superior rating while playing a marimba solo for the OMEA solo and ensemble contest
Extracurriculars: 3rd chair percussion in symphonic band Played piano in Jazz Band all four years of high school Treasurer is Writing Club her junior year Member of the Elida A.P. Club Squad leader in marching band She was in Latin club her sophomore and junior year Tutored her peers
Favorite quote: “It’s kind of fun to do the impossible” -Walt Disney
Favorite memory: Hannah’s favorite memory occurred during her sophomore year of high school when the Elida High School Marching Band traveled to Walt Disney World to play during a parade at the Magic Kingdom.
Advice to future generations: Teachers make a huge impact in your life. It is important to build a connection with them and utilize the lessons learned to make a positive difference in the world.
Parents' names: Kirk and Julie Fosnaugh