School: Ottawa-Glandorf High School
Future plans: Attend Rhodes Stage College to obtain Registered Nursing degree
Accomplishments: *3-year member of Out if the Blue show choir *Auditioned for and landed a lead role of “Marty” in senior musical “Grease”, but unfortunately got cancelled *Had solo in Dinner a Theater of playing piano and singing a song, but that got cancelled too. Although not able to perform these roles, still have joy knowing received the honor of obtaining these spots
Extracurriculars: Current member of Center Stage Dance Academy (CSDA) Competition and Performance Teams. This is my 15th year of dance! Our team has won several awards including a national title! I performed at the Cleveland CAVS half-time show this past November and 3 Pre-game shows the past 3 years. I danced in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC my freshman year, and several others performances including the Harlem Globetrotters half-time show, and at Kings Island. I sing with our church choir as well.
Favorite memory: All the practices we had for the senior musical is my favorite memory of high school. The singing and dancing and just being together learning the show was so fun. Wish we could have performed it for everyone.
Advice to future generations: “Stay hopeful!” With all the doubt upon us....their is always hope! (Although I’m extremely disappointed in the way my senior year ended, I am hopeful for a bright future and a ton of memories ahead of me to be made!).
Parents' names: Brad and Lisa Geiger