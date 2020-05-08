School: Bath High School
Future plans: Plans to go to Rhodes State College in Lima, OH for their Veterinarian Technician program.
Accomplishments: I received the Lima Noon Optimist Youth appreciation award for volunteering at Equestrian Therapy in Cridersville, OH. I love working with horses and side walking.
Extracurriculars: I played soccer for 5 years in school, was in 4-h club and took rabbits to the Allen County Fair for 3 years. I currently work at 2 horse farms in Lima, OH and am a hard worker.
Favorite memory: I love to go fishing and deer hunting with my dad and grandpa. I absolutely love to go fishing in Canada for pike and Muskie, too
Advice to future generations: Work hard and you can achieve all your goals.
Parents' names: Matt and Susie Gilica