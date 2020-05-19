Gladwell, Abby

School: Columbus Grove
Future plans: Attending University of Toledo majoring in Biology/Minor in Psychology for PA track
Accomplishments: Gruenberg Scholarship, Regents Scholarship NWC, PCL, District 8 second team, PCL/BVC all star game, District 8 all star game, All Northwest Ohio Honorable Mention, NWC scholar athlete
Extracurriculars: NHS, Leo Club, Student Council, Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Softball, FCA, Habitudes, LMH Volunteen
Favorite quote: "To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe."
Favorite memory: Favorite memory being able to be part of our boys basketball journey this year even though was cut short with covid-19 pandemic of 2020
Advice to future generations: Don't dwell on what could have been, appreciate what was
Parents' names: Regina and Jeff Caton