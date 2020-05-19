Greiwe, Kyle

School: Waynesfield Goshen
Future plans: Enrolled in the nursing program at BGSU, after completing his BSN he plans on continuing his education to become a CRNA!
Extracurriculars: Basketball, baseball
Favorite memory: Growing up in a small town, I have so many memories of my best friends when we were starting preschool together all the way through graduating. It’s special knowing everyone you graduated with and their families.
Advice to future generations: Have fun!
Parents' names: Amy and Christopher Greiwe