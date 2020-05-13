School: Perry High School
Future plans: I plan to attend Bluffton University to major in Psychology. I want to become a licensed therapist, focusing on assisting trauma-induced symptomatic clients.
Accomplishments: Salutatorian- Perry High School Class of 2020 Bluffton University- Trustees Scholarship (Fall 2020) Shawnee Optimists Student of Honor (December 2019) Highest Honors Honor Roll (2016-2020) Academic Awards in English, History, Science, Art, Spanish, Government, and Economics
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society Secretary of Senior Class Perry High School Cheer Team- Captain Perry High School Homecoming Court (Fall 2019) S.A.D.D.- Member Ohio Northern University- International Services Office- Volunteer Prevention Specialist Assistant- Lima UMADAOP
Favorite quote: "Treat my goals like property; collect them like Monopoly"- Victoria Monet
Favorite memory: Trying out for the Cheer Team during my freshman year as a transfer student, and becoming Cheer Captain my senior year.
Advice to future generations: Unlearn F.E.A.R. (False Evidence Appearing Real). Often times we learn how to be fearful of things; it is now time for us to unlearn fear and take healthy risks.
Parents' names: Mr. Shawn & Dr. LaShonda Gurley