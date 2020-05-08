Hadding, Derek

School: Wapakoneta High School
Future plans: He wants to go to OSU Lima in the fall and study something in the medical field. Right now he is still working and just saving money for His future.
Accomplishments: He had a perfect attendance this year while working 20+ hours a week. So proud of him. He got perfect attendance award.
Favorite quote: Always dream big and reach for the stars.
Favorite memory: Derek used to be a very shy kid but he has grown so much in the last few years and is so independent. I’m so proud of the young man he has became.
Advice to future generations: Good luck in all you do. And never let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish what you set out to.
Parents' names: Carey Chess & Lonny Hadding