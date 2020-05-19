School: Allen East High School
Future plans: Will be attending Bowling Green State University to get Bachelor's in Criminal Justice
Accomplishments: Allen East Scholastic Honor Society - March 2019, March 2020 Most Dynamic Performer - January 2019 (Show Choir Competition) Academic Letter - May 2018 High School Diploma - May 18th, 2020
Extracurriculars: SADD (Co-President), Allen County Junior Fairboard, 4-H (President), Show Choir, Musicals, Student Council (Treasurer), Gatekeepers (Vice-President), Yearbook (Co-Editor), Teens For Christ
Favorite quote: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good ole days before you've actually left them." - Andy, The Office
Favorite memory: I have a lot of great memories, and a lot of my favorites came from being with my friends. But my top moments is at the end of each show choir competition and every musical, when we got done performing and we were doing our bows, it was always the most amazing feeling looking out in the ground and seeing everyone standing and clapping and cheering for the show you just put on. After months and months of practice, and lots of sleep lost, it was always the best feeling ever after we finally got done with the show.
Advice to future generations: Don't take life for granted. Tomorrow is never guaranteed. The rest of your school year isn't guaranteed. Live in the moment, make as many memories as you can, even the last minute ones can create some of the most amazing memories for you. Don't worry about the world, just focus on you, and you'll be the happiest person ever.
Parents' names: Sara and Jacob Harrod