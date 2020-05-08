School: Wapakoneta High School
Future plans: Julie will be enrolled in the Auglaize county transition program to learn job skills with the hopes of gaining employment in the early education or restaurant industry. She would love to live in a group home with friends when the time is right.
Extracurriculars: Julie enjoyed choir and participating in class musicals, Special Olympics swim, cheer and track and Equestrian Therapy at Faccet Farms
Favorite quote: Peace out
Favorite memory: Being able to be part of the high school musicals and making new friends
Advice to future generations: Be kind, be yourself and Bloom where you are planted
Parents' names: Dustin and Tammie Haver