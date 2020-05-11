School: Delphos Jefferson High School
Future plans: Logan is undecided at this time for his future plans.
Extracurriculars: Logan played football for Delphos Jefferson for 4 years, he played wide receiver & he was their kicker this year, he played basketball for 4 years, and baseball for 4 years. (This is his favorite sport) He plays short stop & pitcher. They had 9 Seniors this season and he was was hoping that this year they could of had a NWC win...
Favorite memory: Was his Freshman year being on the 4 back to back NWC football team with his older brother who was a Senior.
Advice to future generations: Go to school, work hard, and believe in yourself.
Parents' names: Tami Herron Willie Herron