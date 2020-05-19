School: Waynesfield Goshen
Future plans: She is currently working full time for Kalmbach Swine Management doing Day 1 care and helping sows deliver their piglets as well as caring for hundreds of piglets until they are 21 days old. She is planning to attend Wright State University for Graphic Design.
Accomplishments: She was the 2020 Senior Class President, Graduated with a 4.0 GPA, was the Secretary of Waynesfield Goshen FFA, she was a 4 year outdoor track athlete, 3 year Cross Country athlete, 3 year Indoor Track athlete. She has also been a member of her FFA for the last 4 years. Claudia has also a member for the American Rabbit Breeders Association where she shows her Mini Rex rabbits competitively around the country with her family. She has also shown at the Auglaize County Fair where she won her class at the fair, as well as placed 4th out of 150 market pens last year.
Extracurriculars: Waynesfield Goshen Teens Against Depression and Suicide, FFA, Track, Cross Country, Indoor Track
Favorite quote: I'm tougher than a 2 dollar steak!
Favorite memory: As a freshman, it was our NWCC Track Meet, I was never a distance runner but we were in a pinch and needed a 3200 runner so I volunteered. Little did I know, I needed to complete the 2 mile and pass a certain amount of runners. It was the last 800 and I felt the pressure! The entire stadium was going crazy and I dug deep and was about to sprint the last 800 and WIN our NWCC meet at home for Waynesfield Goshen. It was an incredible feeling!!
Advice to future generations: Be kind, be confident, believe in yourself. You are your biggest cheerleader. Work hard and never stop chasing what you want to achieve!
Parents' names: Kristy and Carl High