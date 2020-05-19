School: Apollo Career Center - Elida High School
Future plans: Go to Hobart Welding School in January of next year to pursue my education in welding. To give back to the community, family and friends on how they helped me to get where I am .
Accomplishments: Outstanding Student , 3 year Honor roll and perfect attendance. Outgoing and works with everyone to help in any need.
Extracurriculars: Played Football Freshman year , Cross country , Swimming Junior Year and Track and field
Favorite quote: “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.” James 1:22
Favorite memory: When we had WWE matches on the trampoline and hot wheel car races every night past our bed times .
Advice to future generations: Have a plan , stay with the plan you want and do not let anyone decide what you should do in life
Parents' names: Charlene Holycross