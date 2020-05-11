Horner, Emma

School: Wapakoneta High School
Future plans: Emma will be attending Bowling Green University in the fall
Accomplishments: Varsity Volleyball team captain National Honors Society Vice President Spanish Club Co-President Delegate for Buckeye Girls State Volleyball Redskin Award recipient 4.0 student - graduating with Honors
Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball Varsity Dive Team National Honors Society Spanish Club Musical Drama Club Club Volleyball Homecoming Court
Favorite quote: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent” - Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite memory: My favorite memories are being in the musicals and all of the school spirit during homecoming weekends.
Advice to future generations: Surround yourself with people happy people and don’t allow people to tell you who to be.
Parents' names: Keith & Jennie Horner