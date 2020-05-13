Imm, Aubrey

School: Ottawa-Glandorf High School
Future plans: Attending Bowling Green State University in the fall majoring in Middle School Education
Accomplishments: Aubrey is a two-year member of the National Honor Society. At OG, she is also the president of the local chapter of Glamour Gals. Glamour Gals is an organization that goes into area nursing homes to complete makeovers and activities with the residents. She also was a volunteer junior coach for Girls on the Run at Glandorf Elementary. Girls on the Run is an organization that focuses on building self-esteem in young girls while helping them train for a 5K.
Extracurriculars: Aubrey was a varsity cross country runner, a member of the choral, a member of the Out of the Blue show choir, and honor student. Outside of school, Aubrey is a 16-year dance student. She also volunteers to assist younger students at the Performing Arts Center of Putnam County.
Favorite quote: Miss Piggy once said, "Start out perfect and don't change a thing. Always accentuate your best features by pointing at them." Aubrey will be the first to admit that she is not perfect but strives to accentuate her best features-academics, leadership, volunteerism, and strong moral values.
Favorite memory: All the time I spent with friends, classmates, teachers. It has been a great 4 years at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.
Advice to future generations: Be proud of who you are. Do what you love. Make yourself proud!!!
Parents' names: Brian and Sara Imm