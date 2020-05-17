School: Lima Central Catholic High School
Future plans: Loyola University Chicago Major: Environmental Science with a focus on Conservation and Ecology
Accomplishments: 3 year Academic Award Winner National Honor Society Summa Cum Laude
Extracurriculars: 4 years Varsity Tennis 4 years Varsity Swim SOS Gatekeepers Mu Alpha Theta Students in Action Art Club
Favorite quote: "If you can't love yourself, how the heck can you love someone else."
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was seeing my friends and teachers every day.
Advice to future generations: Mistakes don't define you. You can only grow from them.
Parents' names: Sue and Joe Janowski