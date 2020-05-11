School: Bath High School
Future plans: Attend Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio to become a Veterinary Tech.
Extracurriculars: Chamber Chorale Tutoring
Favorite quote: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11
Favorite memory: My favorite high school memory is being at the Homecoming Football games. The atmosphere was always more exciting and fun with bigger crowds and all the students so excited about Saturday night.
Advice to future generations: Just don't take your time in those hallways and classrooms for granted or wish them away. You never know what could happen and it could all be over before you ever imagined.
Parents' names: Mike & Mindy Klingler