School: Shawnee High School
Future plans: Alanis will be taking a different path, after graduation. She is moving to Los Angeles, CA, to pursue a career in the professional dance world. Her passion and perseverance for dance will take Alanis to many exciting adventures.
Accomplishments: Alanis has received many scholarships and awards in the dance world.
Extracurriculars: Alanis has been a football and basketball cheerleader for 4 years. 3 years as a Varsity cheerleader for each. Alanis has been a volunteer at the OSPCA and Allen County Humane Society for 5 years.
Favorite memory: Cheering Shawnee basketball towards a state win. Unfortunately, our ride was cut short the day of our first Regional game. I will always cherish the memories of our Shawnee basketball family.
Advice to future generations: Never let anyone stop you from your dreams. Stay persistent/consistent and work hard for your goals.
Parents' names: Penny Ladicks