School: Columbus Grove High School
Future plans: Rob will be attending the University of Dayton majoring in Pre-Medicine.
Accomplishments: Honor Student, Mercy Health Scholarship
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Marching Band, Percussion Section Leader, Pep Band, County Choir/Soloist, Chorus, Musical (Leading Male), Track, Cross County
Favorite quote: "What's for dinner?"
Favorite memory: The debut concert of "Split". Split is a local band in which Rob plays drum set and sings. Split recently released their first single, "One of These Days" that can be found on YouTube.
Advice to future generations: Always be prepared for the next opportunity.
Parents' names: Paul and Sandy Langhals