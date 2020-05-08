School: Columbus Grove High School

Future plans: Rob will be attending the University of Dayton majoring in Pre-Medicine.

Accomplishments: Honor Student, Mercy Health Scholarship

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Marching Band, Percussion Section Leader, Pep Band, County Choir/Soloist, Chorus, Musical (Leading Male), Track, Cross County

Favorite quote: "What's for dinner?"

Favorite memory: The debut concert of "Split". Split is a local band in which Rob plays drum set and sings. Split recently released their first single, "One of These Days" that can be found on YouTube.

Advice to future generations: Always be prepared for the next opportunity.

Parents' names: Paul and Sandy Langhals