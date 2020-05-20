Long, Austin

School: Lima Senior High School
Future plans: Austin will be attending Rhodes State studying Mechanical Engineering in the Fall.
Accomplishments: Austin was a four year member of the STEM Club, Masterworks Choir, in the Rover Challenge his Freshman year, and a member of the National Honors Society. He also participated in the swim team for one year.
Extracurriculars: Swim team Rover Challenge STEM Club Masterworks National Honors Society
Favorite memory: Spending time with his friends in during school and activities.
Advice to future generations: Don't give up. Fight for what you want in life.
Parents' names: Jennifer Kephart