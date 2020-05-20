Long, Austin

School: Lima Senior High School

Future plans: Austin will be attending Rhodes State studying Mechanical Engineering in the Fall.

Accomplishments: Austin was a four year member of the STEM Club, Masterworks Choir, in the Rover Challenge his Freshman year, and a member of the National Honors Society. He also participated in the swim team for one year.

Favorite memory: Spending time with his friends in during school and activities.

Advice to future generations: Don't give up. Fight for what you want in life.

Parents' names: Jennifer Kephart